Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle strikes house in Cape Breton

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after a car struck a house in Reserve Mines on Tuesday night.

Cape Breton Regional Police (CBRP) say they responded to a home on Main Street at 9:40 p.m. along with the Reserve Mines Volunteer Fire Department.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle had struck the house and the driver was still inside her vehicle. She was uninjured.

READ: N.S. RCMP thank callers for reporting a pair of suspected impaired drivers in Digby area

The driver was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and released. She is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court at a later date.

There was a man inside the home at the time, but he was not in the area of the collision.

Members of the CBRP Traffic Safety Unit are still investigating the crash.