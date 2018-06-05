Toronto police officer accused of becoming intoxicated while on duty faces code of conduct charge

A Toronto police officer accused of becoming intoxicated while on duty is facing code of conduct charge under Ontario’s Police Services Act.

Const. Junior McLaughlin appeared at Toronto police headquarters on Tuesday for an internal tribunal hearing in regard to an incident on Jan. 28.

According to a notice served to McLaughlin, it’s alleged he “committed misconduct in that [he was] unfit for duty, while on duty, through the consumption of drugs or alcohol.”

The notice said on Jan. 28, McLaughlin attended “radio call for a foot pursuit of a suspect” in the area of Albion Road and Todd Brook Drive in Toronto, while other officers searched for the suspect. While at the location, the officer consumed alcohol and then went back to 23 Division and continue to drink alcohol, according to the notice.

The document said McLaughlin then used his police radio to contact a police dispatcher, but that his speech was slurred and he was unable to properly relay the message.

The dispatcher contacted the division because they feared the officer might be in some sort of medical distress. McLaughlin was located by another constable near his police car. McLaughlin was escorted into the station and then taken home.

The notice said the professional standards unit launched an investigation after receiving information about the incident. McLaughlin admitted to consuming alcohol while on duty.

“In doing so, you committed misconduct in that you were unfit for duty, while on duty, through the consumption of drugs or alcohol,” the document said.

However, news of the tribunal charge comes after a source told Global News in January that an incident occurred on Jan. 27 in which a Toronto officer – who Global News learned was McLaughlin — became intoxicated while securing a home in which a dead body had been located.

The source said the officer was tasked to guard the home and wait for officials to remove the man’s body. It was alleged the officer smoked cigars and drank alcohol he found in the home. A police spokesperson told Global News shortly after the alleged incident that the professional standards unit was looking into it.

On Tuesday, Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray confirmed to Global News the tribunal hearing is not in connection with the Jan. 27 call.

When asked about the status of the investigation into the allegations of the Jan. 27 call, she told Global News the investigation has been completed. However, she said she is prohibited under the Police Services Act from disclosing the results of what was found. It’s not clear if those allegations were substantiated.

Meanwhile, Gray said McLaughlin is still on duty in 23 Division as the hearing process continues. He is scheduled to appear again at police headquarters on July 24.

None of the allegations have been proven.