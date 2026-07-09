Justin Bone testifies in Chinatown murder trial

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Accused killer Justin Bone was questioned by his own lawyer in an Edmonton courtroom on Thursday.

During questioning, the defence presented a 49-minute video. It shows Bone in the back of an RCMP cruiser being driven to Edmonton after a domestic dispute with a family friend he was staying with in Alberta Beach.

Bone’s release conditions from an earlier offence required him to stay away from Edmonton.

Bone is on trial for second-degree murder in the beating deaths of Hung Trang and Ban Phuc Hoang. They were killed in separate, unprovoked attacks in Edmonton’s Chinatown neighbourhood on May 18, 2022.

The dashcam video, recorded three days before the killings, shows Bone pleading with the RCMP officer not to take him to Edmonton because it was against his release conditions.

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In the video, Bone tells the officer, “You’re dropping me off where I can’t be and you’re doing it … you say you’re helping me but I’m probably going to end up back in jail.”

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“You don’t know what kind of position you’re putting me in,” he said, “I’m going to be on the street … I don’t have family that can help me.”

1:27 Justin Bone testifies in Edmonton Chinatown murder trial

Bone appears agitated in the video and goes on to say, “Í’m not going downtown. That’s the worst place I can be … just drop me off in the city and I’ll do the rest … I feel the like the bad guy when I was trying to do everything right … I’m trying to fix my life and everyone is tearing me down.”

Bone testified earlier in the week that after being dropped off by RCMP, he roamed Edmonton’s streets, took methamphetamines and didn’t get any sleep. Bone also said he had no memory of the crime.

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After the video played, Bone was asked by his lawyer if what the courtroom watched was an accurate portrayal of what happened on May 15. Bone said “yes.”

Bone has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial resumes Friday with cross-examination by the prosecution.