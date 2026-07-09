Calgary police, Stampede aware after phones allegedly stolen during Saturday concert

Calgary police say they are aware of several phone thefts at the Stampede grounds in recent days.

Acting Sgt. Jon Pierce says they know of at least three stolen at the Stampede grounds, including two that were reportedly taken at Nashville North on Saturday, as well as two more at the Badlands Music Festival.

“Anybody that’s doing this intentionally is going to be trying to distract you. Whether they’re bumping into you or asking for the time or whatever it is, if something doesn’t feel right use your gut,” says Pierce.

Jaiden Hein says she was attending the Nashville North concert with her friends when she believes someone picked her pocket and stole her phone.

“We all started searching on the ground,” say Hein. “There were a couple other girls searching as well. They said that their phones had gotten stolen, too.”

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Hein says since Saturday she’s been in a panic and stressed out.

“It’s like an uncomfortable feeling. You don’t like when someone has or may have access to all your stuff,” she says.

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Hein is one of many people who have taken to social media to warn others about the thefts and to also share information. Among dozens of comments, some say when they tried to ping their devices, it came back showing that the phone was in Cochrane, Alta.

View image in full screen A screenshot of a Facebook comment showing where their phone pinged in Cochrane, Alta. after it was allegedly stolen on Saturday. Credit: Facebook

“It was at the same location as a couple of the other girls who also had their phone stolen,” says Hein, who says hers pinged near a Cochrane hotel, but isn’t sure if it’s still there.

“I don’t know because the ping is in the same spot and it’s not live anymore so it could be anywhere, really.”

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Police say they are aware of at least two phones that pinged in Cochrane and they are now working with Cochrane RCMP.

In a statement, the Badlands Music Festival says that it is aware of the phone thefts during Stampede-related events and are working closely with onsite police.

“The safety and security of our guests is a top priority,” the statement reads, “and we encourage attendees to remain aware of their surroundings, keep personal belongings secure, and report any suspicious activity to event staff or police.”

Kerry Blizard with the Calgary Stampede is also aware of the thefts and says since the opening of this year’s event, it’s seen just a handful of incidents like these occur.

“People come here to have fun and, you know, we encourage that this is a safe place to do so,” says Blizard. “There’s occasionally a bad apple here and there that, you know, takes the opportunity to ruin things for the guests who were here to have fun.”

The Calgary Stampede is recommending that its guests keep their phones in their either their front pockets, tucked in their boots, or in a crossbody bag.

Anyone who has been a victim of any theft on the grounds is asked to report it to the on-site police located in the upper floor of the Big Four Building, or by calling either (403) 261-0595 or 911.