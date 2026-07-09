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Crime

Toronto transit operator suffers ‘violent assault’ at subway station

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 9, 2026 6:22 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. New data from Toronto's transit agency shows safety incidents against customers went down in the month of February after police boosted their presence in the system in late January. View image in full screen
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. New data from Toronto's transit agency shows safety incidents against customers went down in the month of February after police boosted their presence in the system in late January. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
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A Toronto transit operator suffered a “violent assault” on Wednesday evening, according to the TTC’s CEO, who says they are now recovering at home.

In a statement posted to social media, Mandeep Lali said the incident had happened at Wilson Station, where the transit operator was assaulted and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to hospital and are now recovering at home.

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“The thoughts of the entire TTC are with the operator and their family during this difficult time, and we wish them a full and quick recovery,” Lali wrote.

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He said police were called, the suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

“Let me be clear: violence against TTC employees is unacceptable,” Lali added.

“Every day, thousands of TTC employees serve the people of Toronto with professionalism and dedication, and they deserve to work in a safe environment.

“The safety of employees and customers remains our paramount concern.”

Lali said the Toronto police investigation was still underway.

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