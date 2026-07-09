Toronto transit operator suffers ‘violent assault’ at subway station

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A Toronto transit operator suffered a “violent assault” on Wednesday evening, according to the TTC’s CEO, who says they are now recovering at home.

In a statement posted to social media, Mandeep Lali said the incident had happened at Wilson Station, where the transit operator was assaulted and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to hospital and are now recovering at home.

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“The thoughts of the entire TTC are with the operator and their family during this difficult time, and we wish them a full and quick recovery,” Lali wrote.

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He said police were called, the suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

“Let me be clear: violence against TTC employees is unacceptable,” Lali added.

“Every day, thousands of TTC employees serve the people of Toronto with professionalism and dedication, and they deserve to work in a safe environment.

“The safety of employees and customers remains our paramount concern.”

Lali said the Toronto police investigation was still underway.