La Loche school shooter appealing adult sentence

A young man who shot and killed four people in La Loche, Sask., is appealing his sentence.

The young man – whose name remains under a publication ban due to the appeal – was weeks away from his 18th birthday when he killed two teenage brothers, a teacher and a teacher’s aide in January 2016. Seven other people were injured.

He was sentenced as an adult in May to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Aaron Fox, the young man’s lawyer, told Global News they are appealing the order that he be sentenced as an adult.

Fox said he will argue he should be sentenced as a youth.

Judge Janet McIvor said the shootings were planned when handing down the adult sentence in May.

McIvor said in February – when she ruled the young man, who is now 20, should be treated as an adult – that there was evidence that he was at a high risk to reoffend.

She ordered he serve his time at a federal penitentiary, stating he “needs long-term monitoring for his rehabilitation.”

Fox had argued his client should serve his sentence at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon, stating there would be more mental health and cultural supports and the facility may even help in understanding why the deadly shooting was carried out.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear and Fox said his client has told him “I ask myself that every day.”

A date for the appeal has not been set.

A court spokesperson said it is unlikely to be scheduled before the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal’s fall sittings.

-With files from Ryan Kessler