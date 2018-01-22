Sombre anniversary marked in La Loche, Sask.

A somber anniversary is being remembered in La Loche.

Two years ago, on Jan. 22, 2016, a mass shooting took place in the northern Saskatchewan community.

A 17-year-old boy shot and killed Dayne and Drayden Fontaine at their home.

READ MORE: La Loche school shooting: staff honoured with landmark namings

He then proceeded to the community’s high school, where he opened fire, killing teacher Adam Wood and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier.

Seven other people were wounded.

“Two years later, the people of La Loche continue the process of healing,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

“Each day, this community demonstrated its strength and resilience. La Loche continues to come together, rebuild, and move forward with hope.”

“On behalf of the government of Canada, Sophie and I ask all Canadians to reflect on this solemn anniversary, and to remember all those whose lives were forever changed that day. To the whole La Loche community, please know that you are in our thoughts, and continue to have our unwavering support.”

The youth pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 23.

READ MORE: Crown says La Loche school shooter carried out plan with ‘stark efficiency’

At issue is whether he will be sentenced as an adult or a youth.

He faces six years of custody and four years of probation if sentenced as a youth, but a life sentence as an adult.

Some victims told court during the sentencing hearing that the teen should be sentenced as an adult because of the severity of his crimes.

With files from The Canadian Press