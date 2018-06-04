Canada
Connor McDavid rookie card now most expensive modern era hockey card

The 2015 UD The Cup Connor McDavid Rookie Auto Patch card is now the most expensive modern era hockey trading card ever after selling for more than $55,000.

Edmonton Oilers‘ captain Connor McDavid‘s rookie card is now the most expensive hockey card of the modern era. On May 24, it sold for $55,655.

The sale included 80 bids for the 2015 UD The Cup Connor McDavid Rookie Auto Patch card.

Prior to the sale, another McDavid card held the record for highest sale. That card was purchased in 2017 for $18,100.

“The level of interest and the value ascribed to the Connor McDavid rookie card reinforces the direction of the trading card marketplace,” PWCC Marketplace president Brent Huigens said. “Long considered an enjoyable hobby for collectors, trading cards are becoming a serious investment for those with an informed interest and a keen eye.”

According to PCWW Marketplace, the sale is a “historic moment” because the trading card market is traditionally dominated by vintage players.

The card, which has a PSA 10 Gem Mint rating, was sold on eBay. Modern trading cards are considered to be any card printed after 1986.

