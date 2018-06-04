Peterborough cyclist arrested with crack cocaine, heroin
A Peterborough cyclist faces drug-related charges after a bike patrol officer found him with drugs on Saturday night.
Police say around 8:20 p.m., an officer on general bike patrol stopped the cyclist for failing to stop at a stop sign — a Highway Traffic Act infraction.
During the investigation, the officer discovered the cyclist was in possession of crack cocaine, heroin a “large quantity” of cash and digital scales.
Kyle William Gozzard, 26, of Romaine Street, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Heroin)
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Fail to comply with a probation order
Gozzard appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday.
