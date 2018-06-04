Crime
June 4, 2018 12:02 pm

Peterborough cyclist arrested with crack cocaine, heroin

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough cyclist faces drug trafficking charges after he was stopped by police on Saturday night.

CHEX News file
A A

A Peterborough cyclist faces drug-related charges after a bike patrol officer found him with drugs on Saturday night.

Police say around 8:20 p.m., an officer on general bike patrol stopped the cyclist for failing to stop at a stop sign — a Highway Traffic Act infraction.

During the investigation, the officer discovered the cyclist was in possession of crack cocaine, heroin a “large quantity” of cash and digital scales.

READ MORE: Heavy police presence at Peterborough high school after callers mistake fireworks for gunshots

Kyle William Gozzard, 26, of Romaine Street, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Heroin)
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Fail to comply with a probation order

Gozzard appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cyclist
Drug Possession
Drugs
Peterborough Police
Peterborough Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News