Peterborough cyclist arrested with crack cocaine, heroin

A Peterborough cyclist faces drug-related charges after a bike patrol officer found him with drugs on Saturday night.

Police say around 8:20 p.m., an officer on general bike patrol stopped the cyclist for failing to stop at a stop sign — a Highway Traffic Act infraction.

During the investigation, the officer discovered the cyclist was in possession of crack cocaine, heroin a “large quantity” of cash and digital scales.

READ MORE: Heavy police presence at Peterborough high school after callers mistake fireworks for gunshots

Kyle William Gozzard, 26, of Romaine Street, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Heroin)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fail to comply with a probation order

Gozzard appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday.