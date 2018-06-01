Heavy police presence at Peterborough high school after callers mistake fireworks for gunshots

A few fireworks created quite the bang at Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School Friday afternoon, drawing a heavy police presence to the area.

At about noon, Peterborough police received reports of gunfire behind the high school, prompting officials to put the school in hold and secure.

At least a half dozen police cruisers responded to the call.

After a search of the property, officers realized the sounds were the result of someone setting off firecrackers near the property.

Police have cleared the scene, though their investigation is continuing.

Greg Kidd, spokesperson for the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, described the incident as unfortunate, but said school officials, students and police all worked well together. The school had held a mock emergency drill earlier in the day.

“We work together and we drill just so we make sure everyone understands their role in these situations,” he said.

No one was hurt, and no charges have been laid as the investigation continues.