Edmonton man drives to hospital after being shot
Edmonton police are investigating after a man arrived in hospital with a gunshot wound over the weekend.
Police said a 24-year-old man drove himself to Grey Nuns Hospital Sunday afternoon after being shot in the leg while driving in the area of 34 Street and 76 Avenue.
The injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.
Police said the victim isn’t co-operating with investigators.
Officers don’t believe the shooting was random.
