Edmonton vigil pays tribute to Quebec City mosque shooting

Several people gathered at the Alberta Legislature grounds on Monday night to remember the six men who were gunned down at a Quebec City mosque one year ago.

Holding hands, those in attendance sang and lit candles as a way to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting.

“It’s very important that we don’t forget the victims,” organizer Ahmed Abdulkadir said.

“It’s very important that we show love and unity all over Canada because what happened, it could happen anywhere.”

On Jan. 29, 2017, a shooter entered the Islamic cultural centre of Quebec City and killed six while injuring 19 others, five seriously.

Those who took part in the Edmonton vigil on Monday night said they wanted to stand together against hate and Islamophobia.

“We have seen different faith communities, elected officials recognizing that we need to come together and be sensible,” Abdulkadir said.

“When you see the Jewish community, the Muslim community, the Aboriginal community, the Christian communities standing side by side and working collaboratively — when you see youth that are rejecting hate, this is hope and something that will motivate me and my kids to be strong and stand up against hate.”

The Edmonton vigil was one of many taking place in cities across the country on Monday.

In Quebec City, more than 1,000 people gathered to remember the victims: Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Khaled Belkacemi, 60; Aboubaker Thabti, 44; Azzeddine Soufiane, 57; and Ibrahima Barry, 39.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the politicians in attendance. In a statement Monday, Trudeau reflected on the victims who perished in a “senseless attack” one year ago, as well as those who are still living with the pain, loss and trauma of that night.

Trudeau said the government stands with Canada’s Muslim community and will continue to fight Islamophobia as well as other forms of hatred and discrimination.

“This was a terrorist attack against all Canadians, meant to test our resolve and weaken our values,” Trudeau said. “It failed.”

The alleged shooter is set to stand trial in March on six charges of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder.

