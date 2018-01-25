Canada
January 25, 2018 4:02 pm

Muslims at home in Quebec: Philippe Couillard on mosque shooting a year later

By The Canadian Press

Azzedine Najd and Fadwa Achmaoui stand by a memorial near their mosque which was site of Sunday's deadly shooting, Tuesday, January 31, 2017 in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press
A A

It was 8 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2017, and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard was at home in Saint-Felicien when he received a phone call about a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital.

A gunman had entered the Islamic cultural centre of Quebec City during evening prayer and killed six men while injuring 19 other people, five seriously.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Quebec opposition parties balk at making mosque shooting anniversary a day of awareness

“I immediately assumed there was an element there of a hate crime, or a terrorist act, given the context,” Couillard said in an interview Thursday in Shanghai, China, where he is on a trade mission.

Couillard, speaking just days before the one-year anniversary of the shooting, said he quickly understood the immensity of what had happened.

“I realized it would be major, not just for Quebec, for Canada, but also that it would have ramifications beyond our borders,” he said.

“I absolutely needed to reassure the population.”

READ MORE: Lawyers for Quebec City mosque shooting suspect oppose release of warrants

He headed to Quebec City that night and held a news conference.

READ MORE: Quebecers write touching messages to families of victims of mosque shooting

“It seemed to me excessively important to send a message to all Quebecers, first to Muslim Quebecers, who are certainly still traumatized today,” he said.

“The words I chose told them they were at home here, and I think that message needs to be repeated today.”

The premier reiterated in the interview he opposes a Canadian Muslim organization’s call for the federal government to designate Jan. 29 — the anniversary of the shooting — as a national day against Islamophobia.

WATCH BELOW: Deadly shooting in Quebec City

Couillard said the state shouldn’t pick and choose which minority groups on which to focus when it comes to discrimination.

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque left with blood stains, bullet holes after deadly shooting

“I think it’s preferable to mobilize around a day or a week of action, as is often done, to tackle racism and discrimination of all kinds,” he said.

“There isn’t a kind of racism that is better or worse than another.”

On that point, Couillard said he doesn’t believe Quebec is worse than other societies or that Quebecers are more racist than other people.

READ MORE: Alexandre Bissonnette charged with 6 counts of 1st degree murder

He did say Quebecers might be more “passionate” on the identity question.

READ MORE: Muslim group asks for day of remembrance on 1st anniversary of Quebec mosque shooting

The one-year anniversary of the shooting will be commemorated over four days, beginning Friday.

Events include a seminar, a film screening, an open house at the mosque where the tragedy occurred and a vigil Monday evening.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
car on fire
Jean-François Lisée
Mohamed Labidi
mosque shooting
Muslim cultural centre
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec City
Quebec city car fire
Quebec City mosque car fire
Quebec City Mosque Shooting
Quebec City Shooting
Quebec politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News