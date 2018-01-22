First anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting to be commemorated over 4-day period

The first anniversary of the tragic Quebec City mosque shooting will be commemorated by a series of events over four days.

It was on Jan. 29, 2017, that a shooter entered the mosque during prayers, killing six and injuring five others.

On Friday, a prayer service will be held at the mosque and will be open only to the Muslim community.

There will be an open house at the place of worship on Saturday where widows and victims will speak publicly.

On Sunday, a spiritual rally will bring together members of the Muslim, Jewish and First Nations communities.

The population is invited to bring flowers and candles to a vigil on Monday, the anniversary of the shooting.

In Montreal, residents are invited to attend a commemorative ceremony at city hall on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City hall will remain open until 4 p.m. so members of the public who wish to reflect or leave messages of hope and support to families of the victims can do so.

Several rallies are also planned later in the evening in various neighbourhoods across the city. Organizers are calling on Montrealers to come together to remember and to reject Islamophobia.