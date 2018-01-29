‘Paralyzing sense of fear’: Canadians recall shock, sadness of Quebec mosque shooting

Azzeddine Soufiane. Khaled Belkacemi. Aboubaker Thabti. Abdelkrim Hassane. Mamadou Tanou Barry. Ibrahima Barry.

They are the six Muslim men who were shot and killed inside a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, 2017. Nineteen others were injured. Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder, and five counts of attempted murder.

One year later, online campaign #RememberJan29 is asking Canadians to remember where they were when they first heard of the shooting.

The hope is to strike a larger conversation, Toronto-based activist Syed Hussan, who co-created the campaign with artist Aliya Pabani, told Global News.

“There has not been enough conversation, analysis and reckoning with the Quebec mosque massacre,” he said.

The hashtag and a related Facebook group are helping drive the conversation on social media, with numerous posts recalling the Sunday night shooting.

“I was studying at school when the shooting happened. A paralyzing sense of fear overcame me,” one Facebook user named Naima Raza shared.

“It felt like time had stopped and I was frozen, observing everything that was going on around me. Trouble sleeping, trouble focusing.”

Bilan Arte, a Facebook user from Manitoba, said she was walking home from work when she heard about the news.

“The first people I wanted to call was my family — specifically my brothers who went to masjid (mosque) almost every night in suburban Ottawa,” she wrote. “I needed to see them, hold them, know that they were okay because it could have just as easily been them.”

These are some other responses that were posted:

I #RememberJan29 . Mostly a feeling of fear, witnessing Muslim people in Quebec feeling unsafe in everyday situations. I remember trying to imagine what it would be like to reevaluate every situation, to consider whether a street, a store, a neighbourhood was safe to visit. — Dru Oja Jay (@druojajay) January 20, 2018

I was home with a new baby when I heard about the mosque shooting. I felt scared for friends, ashamed to be Quebecoise, & I wondered how I would ever explain this violence and its roots to the baby I was holding so we could fight back together. #SouvenezVous29Jan #RememberJan29 — Rachel Small (@rach_small) January 21, 2018

I cannot imagine anything more vile & cowardly than gunning ppl down as they pray. A year later, my heart still aches for these families. A year later, I'm still deeply concerned about the level of ignorance & hate I often see re: immigrants, specifically Muslims. #RememberJan29 — Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) January 29, 2018

Hussan says the responses are diverse, with many emotions ranging from love, hope and unity, but also rage, confusion and hurt.

He hopes the campaign gives people who are grieving an outlet to express these complex emotions, but also begin a deeper analysis of what happened and is still happening in Canada.

“We need a broader conversation on the mosque shooting and on Islamophobia which includes Canadian participation in wars that primarily include Muslims, including arms sales, immigration policy, anti-terrorism laws as well as hate crimes here against Muslims.”

The activist also hopes politicians will take part in this analysis, which he says is a more worthwhile way for them to mark the shooting’s anniversary as opposed to tweets or memorials.

Several Canadian politicians have issued statements marking the anniversary, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“This was a terrorist attack against all Canadians meant to test our resolve and weaken our values. It failed,” a press release from the prime minister read.

“In the wake of the shooting, a solidarity movement formed across the country as Canadians united to condemn the attack and counter hatred with hope.”

“A year later, our message has not changed: We are stronger together. No matter our faith or where we were born, we are equal members of this country. We will not let an act of intolerance divide us and make any Canadian feel less at home.”

Trudeau is expected to take part in a memorial outside the mosque, along with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Monday evening.

The anniversary is also being commemorated by Muslims across the country. The National Council of Canadian Muslims is holding vigils across the country Monday evening.

The organization issued a statement urging Canadians of all background to attend the events.

“By joining together to mark the first anniversary of the Quebec City mosque massacre, we reiterate our unity against hate, bigotry and Islamophobia,” it read.