Quebec City mosque shooting victim ‘optimistic’ 1 year after tragedy

“Everything has changed,” says Aymen Derbali about his life since the night six people were gunned down inside the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec in Quebec City one year ago today.

Derbali told Global News that as the shooter charged the mosque on the evening of Jan. 29, he tried to draw attention to himself to try to save the others.

He was shot seven times and left paralyzed from the chest down.

The 47-year-old father of three now lives in a rehabilitation hospital, where he attends therapy sessions on a daily basis.

Despite the horrific events that took place, Derbali told Global News he remains optimistic about the future.

“Each community must take responsibility and stand up against hate,” Derbali said.

While he hopes an incident like this never happens again, he said he sees the attack as a learning opportunity for communities across the country to question their collective social conscience and create programs to educate and “sensitize young people.”

In his own life, Derbali said he hopes to return home to his wife and three young children soon.

“I just want to go back and live with my family,” he said.

“I just want to be with my kids again.”

DawaNet, a non-profit organization in Toronto, has created an online fundraising campaign to buy the family a new, fully adapted home.

So far, they have raised close to $350,000.

Derbali continues to go to the mosque every Friday, saying he finds solace in his prayers.

He will attend Monday night’s vigil, scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. in Quebec City.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard are also expected to join in the commemorations.