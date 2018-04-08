Homicide detectives investigating fatal northeast Edmonton shooting

A man was found dead in Edmonton’s northeast on Sunday morning and police are treating it as suspicious.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said officers were called to the Evansdale Community Hall near 91 Street and 150 Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Police said they do not have any suspects at this time but said there is no risk to the public.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.