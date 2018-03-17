Edmonton police arrest man wanted in homicide

A 35-year-old Edmonton man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 39-year-old Marlon Jair Nunez, who was found dead in an apartment building north of Whyte Avenue on March 11.

Kyle Lauman was taken into custody without incident early Saturday morning and is charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a body, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police found Nunez’s body in an apartment building at 83 Avenue and 107 Street after receiving a call from a concerned family member.

An autopsy was completed on March 13 and it was determined Nunez died from stab wounds.

Nunez is Edmonton’s fourth homicide victim of 2018.

With files from Phil Heidenreich