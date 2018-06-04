Edmonton police investigate shooting outside southside restaurant
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in the southeast end of the city outside a restaurant Sunday.
Police said a fight started inside a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on 17 Street and 37 Avenue around 6 p.m. then spilled out into the parking lot.
Witnesses reported several shots being fired during the altercation.
The restaurant was full of people at the time, but police said no one was hurt.
A small grey car was seen fleeing the area, police said.
Police believe the shots were fired from inside that vehicle.
