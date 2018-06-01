Edmonton police release video of possible suspect in Callingwood shooting death

Eight days after police said they were looking to speak to a man riding a bike in a west Edmonton area where a man was shot and killed, police said the cyclist is now a suspect in the homicide.

“Through the course of their investigation, Edmonton Police Service homicide detectives have determined that the bicyclist they are searching for in the May 16 shooting that took place in the Callingwood area is now considered a suspect in the murder of Ibrahim Zoker,” police said in a news release issued Friday afternoon.

On Friday, police also released security video they obtained from the night of the killing that shows a cyclist in the same area where the shooting happened.

“Police are not certain the person in the video is the same cyclist who committed the murder, however, anyone with information about the cyclist in the video is asked to come forward to police.”

Zoker, 23, was shot and killed as he was walking on 64 Avenue near 172 Street. He was found unconscious and unresponsive in the field of Talmud Torah School shortly before 11 p.m.

“The male cyclist was witnessed travelling west on a path, just north of 64 Avenue, near the vicinity of the shooting,” police said. “The male was riding a full-sized bike, wearing a light-coloured top and may have been carrying a satchel or bag. He may also have been wearing a headlamp at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information about the homicide or the cyclist in the video is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Police said anyone who sees the suspect should not approach him as he “may be armed and dangerous.”