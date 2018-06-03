Alberta sheriff accidentally shoots herself at northeast Edmonton gun range

An Alberta sheriff was rushed to hospital Sunday morning after she accidentally shot herself during a training exercise at a police gun range in northeast Edmonton.

The shooting happened Sunday morning, at the Constable William Nixon Memorial Training Centre just off 129 Avenue and 9 Street NE.

Edmonton police said at around 11:30 a.m., an accidental discharge happened during a sheriff training session. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her lower body.

Officers shut down several northside roads while a police-escorted ambulance took the officer to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Carolin Maran said the officer is reportedly part of a group of Alberta sheriffs who booked the EPS facility for training. No one else was injured during the training exercise.

This is the second time an officer has accidentally shot themselves at the same gun range this year.

READ MORE: Edmonton police officer shot himself in the leg at a gun range

In April, an off-duty Edmonton police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg while at weekend event. The officer was part of an EPS gun club, in which officers get together on days off to do target practice.

That officer was injured in the upper leg, and his injuries were not life-threatening.