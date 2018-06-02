Via Rail cancels all trains south of London due to collision

In a statement from Via Rail’s Montreal headquarters, the transportation agency says they have cancelled all trains on the South Western corridor between London and Windsor for the next 24 hours.

The company says that it was forced to cancel service due to a collision involving a truck that struck a bridge on the Chatham sub on the CN line between Chatham and London.

Passengers on Train 70 stopped at Chatham will be given the option to get off the train and make their own arrangements or to stay on the train that will go back to Windsor. VIA Rail is also offering alternative transportation for these passengers, but there will be no service or alternate transportation provided beyond London.

Via Rail says approximately 600 passengers have been affected by this incident and will be offered a full refund for the untraveled portion of their tickets without service charges.

The company adds all other trains on this route will operate between Toronto and London only, while passengers can also choose to travel on another date and exchange fees will be waived.