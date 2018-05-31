Global Okanagan welcomes new community reporter

Global Okanagan is enhancing its local coverage with the addition of a new community reporter.

‘What’s important to people is not just the big news of the day,” Global Okanagan station manager Derek Hinchliffe said. “What is also important is what is going on in their own communities and so that is why we are dedicating one reporter to covering those stories.”

That dedicated reporter is Shay Galor. Galor has spent the last two decades living and working in media in Ontario.

She started working for Global Okanagan TV this past Monday. She said she can’t wait to get out into the community.

“I am going to be out and about,” Galor said. “I’m going to be talking with people in the community all across the Okanagan. I’m going to be getting to know activities, getting to know events, fundraisers, really getting out there and really bringing Global to the people and bring people to Global so sort of a two way street.”

Galor was chosen out of a more than two dozen candidates who applied for the position.

“She stood out far and above the others,” Hinchliffe said. “I just think that her personality, her skill as a journalist and her experience is perfect for this role.”

Galor will be covering everything from community events and fundraisers to human interest stories and people that make a difference in the community.

“There’s a heart to every community and sometimes news can be very…a lot of it can be stressful but you don’t see the people who are making a difference in the community, you don’t see the people who create the heart of it and so I think a community reporter really brings the stories that matter to people.” Galor said.

Galor is a wife and mother of an eight-year old boy. In her spare time, she enjoys snowmobiling, yoga and family time. She’s also a former professional salsa dancer. She’s looking forward to exploring every corner of the Okanagan.

If you have a community event you would like covered, you can contact Shay at shay.galor@globalnews.ca or follow her on social media.