Durham police officer faces charges after Toronto shooting incident

The province’s police watchdog has laid multiple charges against a Durham police officer in relation to a 2017 Toronto, Ont., incident.

Det. Const. Colin Goodwin, 47, faces one count of aggravated assault and two firearm-related charges (discharging with intent and reckless endangerment).

The Special Investigations Unit determined that on Sept. 7, 2017, Durham police officers met to discuss taking a 21-year-old into custody, as he was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants outside of the Bowmanville, Ont., area. Officers followed the man after he left his Toronto home by vehicle.

There was then an interaction at St. Clair Ave. W. and Mondovi Gate, where Goodwin fired his weapon. The man was struck, but drove away from the scene.

Toronto police officers arrested the man days later.

Goodwin was arrested and released Thursday with conditions. The matter is now with the courts, and he must appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 21.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.