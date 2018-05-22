SIU investigating after man injured in incident with Guelph police

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man involved in a Guelph police investigation was injured.

Officers were called to the area of Brant Avenue and Delaware Avenue around 8 p.m. on Monday following reports of a traffic-related concern.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating Brantford Police after injured man found under cruiser

During the course of the investigation, a man at the scene was injured and needed to be transported to Guelph General Hospital.

Police say the man has since been released from hospital and that the SIU has been notified.

Guelph police will not be releasing any more information regarding the investigation as it is now in the hands of the SIU.

READ MORE: SIU investigating July arrest in Guelph that put a man in hospital

The provincial police watchdog is called in any time there are circumstances involving police that have resulted in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.