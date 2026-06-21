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Crime

Officer shot at by man during Mississauga investigation, uninjured: Peel Police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 21, 2026 10:36 am
1 min read
Police tape is shown at a crime scene on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown at a crime scene on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
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Police say a man has been arrested after they say he pulled out a gun and shot at an officer in Mississauga early Sunday.

According to Peel Regional Police, officers were conducting an investigation in Mississauga in the area of Torbram Road and Lucknow Drive when the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot at the officer.

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The officer was not struck or injured by the gunfire.

The suspect was then arrested and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Torbram Road north of Derry Road East to Drew Road was closed afterward, and police said the closure would be “lengthy.”

 

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