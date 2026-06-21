Officer shot at by man during Mississauga investigation, uninjured: Peel Police

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Police say a man has been arrested after they say he pulled out a gun and shot at an officer in Mississauga early Sunday.

According to Peel Regional Police, officers were conducting an investigation in Mississauga in the area of Torbram Road and Lucknow Drive when the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot at the officer.

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The officer was not struck or injured by the gunfire.

The suspect was then arrested and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Torbram Road north of Derry Road East to Drew Road was closed afterward, and police said the closure would be “lengthy.”