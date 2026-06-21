Man wanted in Ottawa after allegedly removing woman’s hijab: police

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Ottawa police say they’re searching for a man after a woman had her hijab removed in what is being considered a hate-motivated assault.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Woodridge Crescent, police responded to a report of the assault. According to officers, a man approached a woman unprovoked and uttered a racial slur before “forcibly removing her hijab” and throwing an umbrella at her.

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The suspect, police said, fled on foot and was unknown to the victim. He remains at large.

The woman was not injured.

The West Criminal Investigations Section and Hate Crime Unit are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, extension 7300, and reference case 26-170255.

Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers.