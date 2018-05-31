Child porn found on cellphone turned in to police, 1 man charged

A number of charges were laid earlier this month after Edmonton police found child pornography on a cellphone that was turned in to police.

The phone was found at the Clareview Transit Station on May 14 and police attempted to locate the owner. During that time, police said they found evidence of child pornography on the phone and started an investigation.

A search warrant was executed at a home, where several items were seized for further investigation, police said in a media release Thursday.

A 28-year-old man is now charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography, accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The man’s identity is not being released to protect the identity of the victim, police said.

“We are grateful for the citizen who turned this phone into police, as we believe they ultimately helped us put a stop to this serious child abuse,” Det. Aubrey Zalaski, with the EPS Child Protection Section said in a release issued on Thursday.

“Child exploitation is a very grievous crime and in many circumstances, we rely on the public’s help to hold suspects accountable,” Zalaski said. “Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or exploited should contact police immediately, under any circumstance. We also encourage anyone who comes across child pornography, to report it.”

Support is being provided to the victim from the Zebra Protection Centre.