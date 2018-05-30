Burlington father charged in death of toddler left in vehicle

Charges have been laid in connection with the sudden death of a young child in Burlington.

READ MORE: 3-year-old boy found inside hot vehicle in Burlington died from hyperthermia: police

Police were called to a report of a child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a parking lot on North Service Road last Wednesday, May 23.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the three-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was hyperthermia, consistent with the child being left in a vehicle and exposed to high temperatures for an extended period of time.

READ MORE: Child rescued from hot car in Hamilton mountain parking lot

As a result of the investigation, the victim’s father, 37-year-old Shaun Pennell, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Police say out of respect for the family of the victim during this difficult time, privacy is requested.