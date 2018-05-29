Child rescued from hot car in Hamilton mountain parking lot

Residents are again being reminded not to leave children and pets unattended in vehicles after a child was left alone in a hot car on the weekend.

Hamilton police say they were called to the Walmart parking lot on Upper James at about 6 p.m. Saturday, where a young child was spotted alone inside a vehicle with the alarm activated.

A witness coached the child, believed to be about six years old, on how to get out of the vehicle. He was treated on scene by paramedics.

Police say a 53-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with leaving a child unattended under the Child and Family Services Act.

The May 23 rescue happened just three days after a toddler died after being left in a hot vehicle in a parking lot in Burlington.