Child rescued from hot car in Hamilton mountain parking lot
Residents are again being reminded not to leave children and pets unattended in vehicles after a child was left alone in a hot car on the weekend.
Hamilton police say they were called to the Walmart parking lot on Upper James at about 6 p.m. Saturday, where a young child was spotted alone inside a vehicle with the alarm activated.
A witness coached the child, believed to be about six years old, on how to get out of the vehicle. He was treated on scene by paramedics.
Police say a 53-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with leaving a child unattended under the Child and Family Services Act.
The May 23 rescue happened just three days after a toddler died after being left in a hot vehicle in a parking lot in Burlington.
