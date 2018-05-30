Delta mayor looks to Ottawa for Massey Tunnel replacement cash

Delta Mayor Lois Jackson is heading to Ottawa in hopes of finding federal money to build a bridge to replace the George Massey Tunnel.

The former B.C. Liberal government started preparatory construction on the proposed $3.5-billion 10-lane bridge for the crossing, which is considered one of Metro Vancouver’s worst traffic bottlenecks in 2016

The NDP government paused the project last September to conduct an independent technical review, arguing that “not all the options were thoroughly examined.”

Jackson said even with the project apparently on the back burner, she’s not giving up.

“I really feel that the George Massey, with its 100,000 vehicles a day and everything that goes with that, impacts upon that national trade corridor, so if we’re looking at the national economy, I think the feds should have a part in this,” she said.

“The feds own bridges in Ontario and Quebec… [they] should be interested in this perhaps even if others aren’t.”

Jackson is alone among the region’s mayors in supporting a bridge to replace the aging tunnel. Richmond has been particularly outspoken about the project, arguing a large bridge will simply move the traffic bottleneck into its jurisdiction.

The NDP has previously suggested that twinning the tunnel could be a better option than the new bridge. But Jackson said she opposes that option for environmental reasons.

A report from the independent technical review is expected by spring 2018.