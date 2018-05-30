Edmonton twins among 3 men arrested after ‘arsenal’ of weapons seized: ALERT

A number of firearms were seized from three men, including 27-year-old brothers, as part of an organized crime investigation in Edmonton and Fort McMurray, police said on Wednesday.

The investigation began in the fall of 2017 after police received information about the suspect’s alleged involvement in organized crime.

READ MORE: Calgary police seize $100K in cocaine after searching car carrying child

On May 18, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) arrested two men and seized a number of items from a southwest Edmonton home, as well as a storage unit.

During the searches police said they seized a Remington .223-calibre rifle, a Norinco Type 97 5.56-calibre rifle with its serial number removed, a Norinco M14 .308-calibre rifle, a Springfield XDM 9mm handgun with its serial number removed and a threaded barrel, a suppressor, two over-capacity magazines, 64 rounds of ammunition and fraudulent identity documents.

READ MORE: Cash, $51K in cocaine seized by ALERT in Grande Prairie

Alexander and Ryan Kurkut, both 27, are facing 38 charges including firearms offences and possession of forged identity documents. They have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court again on June 13.

Both brothers were under lifetime firearms prohibitions as the result of previous convictions at the time of their arrest, ALERT said.

At the same time, police in Fort McMurray arrested another suspect who they said had a loaded handgun in his waistband when he was arrested.

READ MORE: Handgun and $47K worth of cocaine seized in Lethbridge bust

Police said Nicolas Moores is an associate of the brothers and they seized a number of items from his southwest Edmonton home, as well as five weapons and a bulletproof vest and drug trafficking paraphernalia in Fort McMurray.

Moores faces 23 firearms-related charges.

The Edmonton Police Service, RCMP, ALERT Fort McMurray, Wood Buffalo RCMP, Service Alberta, Vancouver Police and Crime Stoppers were all involved in the investigation.

Police are expected to speak to the arrest Wednesday afternoon.