Handgun and $47K worth of cocaine seized in Lethbridge bust

A Lethbridge man and two men from Medicine Hat are facing trafficking- and firearms-related charges after police seized cocaine and a gun from an apartment suite in Lethbridge.

On March 27, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) organized crime and gang unit searched a vehicle and an apartment on Berkley Place West.

A total of 474 grams of cocaine and 198 grams of a cocaine buffing agent were seized, along with drug trafficking paraphernalia, according to police. It’s estimated the drugs would have been worth $47,000 on the street, according to ALERT.

Police allege the apartment was being used to convert cocaine into crack.

Investigators also seized a .32-caliber handgun and ammunition. The serial number was removed from the weapon and ALERT is reaching out to the RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement Support Team to try and determine whether the weapon was used in any other crimes.

“The presence of the firearm within the residence exhibits the lengths criminals will go to protect their drugs from other criminals by using violence or the threat of violence,” Staff Sgt. Jason Walper said in a release on Thursday. “These weapons also present an increased risk to the public and law enforcement investigating these crimes.”

Justin Reid, 27, was arrested trying to leave the apartment and is facing seven charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

After Reid’s arrest, police identified two men they believe were associates. Arthur Cranston, 58, and Guy Cranston, 56, were jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.