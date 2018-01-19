Cocaine, rifle among items seized from suspected Lethbridge drug dealer

An SKS rifle, cocaine, cannabis and cash were seized from a suspected drug dealer in Lethbridge, Alta. on Jan. 17.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) Lethbridge organized crime unit executed a search warrant on the city’s north side and seized 138 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of cannabis, several unknown pills and the rifle and ammunition. ALERT said the suspect did not legally own the gun.

“Taking a gun off the streets, and out of the hands of an alleged drug dealer, goes a long way towards ensuring our neighbourhoods remain safe,” Staff Sgt. Jason Walper said.

Also seized were a 2016 Dodge pick-up truck and $16,580 in cash.

Tyson Shiels is facing six charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and drug possession.

ALERT’s investigation is ongoing and the organization said further charges against Shiels are possible.