May 30, 2018
Updated: May 30, 2018 12:34 pm

Quebec Liberal Robert Poeti not seeking reelection this October

Max Kalinowicz

Former Quebec transport minister Robert Poeti announced Wednesday he will not be seeking reelection in the provincial elections this October.

The minister for integrity in public procurement and for information resources made the announcement on his Facebook page.

He was first elected as the MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys in 2012.

Poëti was later named minister of transport from 2014 to 2016.

He was shuffled out of cabinet after speaking about his concerns when it came to the awarding of government contracts.

Several other members of the Liberal Party have also announced they will not seek reelection, including Tourism Minister Julie Boulet, Immigration Minister David Heurtel, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux, Justice Minister Stephanie Vallée and Jean-Marc Fournier.

