Police look for person of interest related to downtown assault

Kingston police have released a photo of a person of interest in an early May assault.

According to Kingston police, a victim was brutally beaten and left face down at 2:45 p.m. on May 5, in the Pizza Pizza parking lot at Princess and Division streets.

READ MORE: Man charged with sexual assault in Belleville identified by police

After weeks of trying to identify the assailants, police have obtained security footage of one individual who was present during the assault.

The image has been released so the person can be made aware that the police are looking for him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detective Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca.