Man charged with sexual assault in Belleville identified by police

According to Belleville police, a 74-year-old Belleville man was charged with sex-related crimes due to an investigation started on May 24.

On Monday, Belleville police released the name of the man, Thomas Michael Boyle, who allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl. Police say Boyle offered the girl a ride from an east-end location and brought her to a secluded Thurlow Township location.

He then allegedly confined the teen and attempted to sexually assault her. According to police, the girl was able to escape and flag down a passing vehicle.

Police say a number of tips received from the public helped the investigation.

Boyle is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and forcible confinement.

Belleville police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det.-Sgt. Pat Kellar of the Criminal Investigations Branch at 613-966-0882 Ex 2328 or pkellar@police.belleville.on.ca