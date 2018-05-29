Longtime Winnipeg police officer announces mayoral run

Tim Diack is the latest candidate to put his name on the ballot for the mayoral election later this year.

Diack is a 30-year veteran of the Winnipeg Police Service, and joins Jenny Motkaluk, Doug Wilson, Umar Hayat and Don Woodstock in challenging incumbent Brian Bowman for the role.

READ MORE: Winnipeg mayoral race now has four candidates

He had previously made an unsuccessful run in provincial politics, seeking the Progressive Conservative nomination last year in a byelection in Point Douglas, where he works as a beat cop.

Now campaigning at the municipal level, he said his platform is based on “community safety, rebuilding our city’s fundamentals, and forging a city government with integrity and vision.”

READ MORE: Brian Bowman officially announces run for second term as Winnipeg mayor

Diack will formally register as a mayoral candidate Tuesday morning at City Hall.