Politics
May 29, 2018 10:49 am

Longtime Winnipeg police officer announces mayoral run

By Reporter  CJOB

Winnipeg police officer Tim Diack is the latest candidate to throw his name in the hat for the city's mayoral election.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News / File
A A

Tim Diack is the latest candidate to put his name on the ballot for the mayoral election later this year.

Diack is a 30-year veteran of the Winnipeg Police Service, and joins Jenny Motkaluk, Doug Wilson, Umar Hayat and Don Woodstock in challenging incumbent Brian Bowman for the role.

READ MORE: Winnipeg mayoral race now has four candidates

He had previously made an unsuccessful run in provincial politics, seeking the Progressive Conservative nomination last year in a byelection in Point Douglas, where he works as a beat cop.

Now campaigning at the municipal level, he said his platform is based on “community safety, rebuilding our city’s fundamentals, and forging a city government with integrity and vision.”

READ MORE: Brian Bowman officially announces run for second term as Winnipeg mayor

Diack will formally register as a mayoral candidate Tuesday morning at City Hall.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BOWMAN
Brian Bowman
Mayor
mayoral run
Tim Diack
winnipeg
Winnipeg mayoral run

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News