Brian Bowman officially announces run for second term as Winnipeg mayor

A fifth name was added to the Winnipeg mayoral ballot Friday — and it’s a familiar one.

Mayor Brian Bowman has officially registered to run for re-election.

He announced he would be running for a second term weeks ago, but made it official Friday morning.

Bowman will be up against Umar Hayat, Jenny Motkaluk, Don Woodstock and Doug Wilson.

Winnipeg’s civic election will be held on Oct. 24.​