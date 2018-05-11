Brian Bowman officially announces run for second term as Winnipeg mayor
A A
A fifth name was added to the Winnipeg mayoral ballot Friday — and it’s a familiar one.
Mayor Brian Bowman has officially registered to run for re-election.
READ MORE: Winnipeg mayoral race now has four candidates
He announced he would be running for a second term weeks ago, but made it official Friday morning.
Bowman will be up against Umar Hayat, Jenny Motkaluk, Don Woodstock and Doug Wilson.
READ MORE: Winnipeg business consultant first to enter race to take on Bowman
Winnipeg’s civic election will be held on Oct. 24.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.