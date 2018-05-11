Winnipeg Mayor
May 11, 2018
Updated: May 11, 2018 9:53 am

Brian Bowman officially announces run for second term as Winnipeg mayor

By Reporter  CJOB

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman announced Friday he would be officially running for re-election.

A fifth name was added to the Winnipeg mayoral ballot Friday — and it’s a familiar one.

Mayor Brian Bowman has officially registered to run for re-election.

He announced he would be running for a second term weeks ago, but made it official Friday morning.

Bowman will be up against Umar Hayat, Jenny Motkaluk, Don Woodstock and Doug Wilson.

Winnipeg’s civic election will be held on Oct. 24.​

