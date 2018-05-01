Winnipeg business consultant first to enter race to take on Bowman

Anyone willing to challenge Brian Bowman for mayor in this fall’s election can now begin registering.

Prospective candidates can go online and find the requisite paperwork. As long as you’re a Canadian citizen living in Winnipeg and at least 18-years-old, you can run.

Jenny Motkaluk was the first to officially file her intent to run against Bowman, introducing herself with a very brisk media availability Tuesday.

“Winnipeggers know that Brian Bowman doesn’t share our priorities,” Motkaluk said. “Spending money opening Portage and Main isn’t a good idea. Future legs of rapid transit and WiFi on buses are not going to get us to work on time tomorrow.”

Motkaluk explained to reporters that she believes she can handle the job.

“Being the mayor is a lot more than the ceremonial roles. It’s more than the ribbon cuttings and the picture taking and the hand-shaking,” Motkaluk explained. “Winnipeggers want a working mayor, someone who understands that the job is that the city works every single day, for all of us.”

When asked a follow-up question about where she would redirect money intended for Portage and Main, she reserved comment.

“We just registered, so we’ll be rolling out a fulsome campaign going forward. I think that I’m done with my statement right now. So thanks very much, okay? Bye!”

About an hour after the 90 second availability, her press secretary emailed her bio out to media, stating Motkaluk was a “proven community leader” with “an impressive track record in Canadian business.”

Motkaluk previously ran for council in 2010, losing to Ross Eadie in the Mynarski ward.