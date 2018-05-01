Registration for Winnipeg mayoral candidates opens

Those looking to unseat current Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman in the next election can officially begin their quest.

Tuesday is the first day candidates for mayor can officially register and they will have until September 18 to do so.

Bowman confirmed in March he would be running for re-election after discussing his future with his wife and kids.

“If I do get the opportunity to continue serving that’s four more years of their life that they’re sharing with me and the city,” Bowman told Global News after confirming his intention to run again.

“We all are very much looking forward, to moving this city forward.”

Anybody looking to run must be a Canadian citizen, 18 years of age or older, and a resident of Manitoba.

Business development professional Jenny Motkaluk said in an email to Global News she will be registering Tuesday to run.

This year’s civic election will be held October 24.

Those looking to run for councillor will be able to register as of June 30.