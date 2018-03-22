Brian Bowman
March 22, 2018 6:32 pm

Brian Bowman to seek second term as Winnipeg’s mayor

By Senior Anchor  Global News

Brian Bowman to seek re-election.

file / Global News
Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman confirmed Thursday he will be running to keep his job in October.

In an interview with 680 CJOB Bowman said he discussed his future with his wife and kids last night.

“We really did want to have those conversations as a family,” Bowman said.  “If I do get the opportunity to continue serving that’s four more years of their life that their sharing with me and the city.

But Bowman said his family was unanimous in the decision to seek re-election.

“We all are very much looking forward….to moving this city forward.”

Bowman was first elected in 2014.

On Friday his accomplishments as Mayor and the work council has done in the last four years will be featured in the state of the city address.

 

