Winnipeg mayoral race now has four candidates
A fourth Winnipegger has entered the race to be the city’s mayor.
Umar Hayat registered Tuesday.
Jenny Motkaluk, Don Woodstock and Doug Wilson have also officially registered.
Motkaluk is a business consultant in Winnipeg while Doug Wilson previously served as Morden’s Mayor.Don Woodstock ran in the 2007, 2011 and 2014 provincial elections.
Mayor Brian Bowman told Global News in March he would be seeking a second term as mayor but has not officially registered.
The election is October 24th.
