Traffic
May 28, 2018 9:10 pm
Updated: May 28, 2018 9:12 pm

Jesus statue in front of downtown Hamilton church stops runaway truck: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in downtown Hamilton.

Screenshot / Google Streetview
A A

HAMILTON – Police in Hamilton say a homeless Jesus statue came to the rescue Monday afternoon after a large truck was unable to stop at an intersection.

The incident happened in front of St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church at Victoria Avenue South and King Street East.

Police say the driver of a junk removal truck realized he couldn’t stop at a red light and mounted the curb in an effort to avoid hitting pedestrians and other vehicles.

They say the truck hit a bench with a statue of sleeping Jesus and came to a halt, preventing any further damage or injuries.

Investigators say if the truck had continued, it would have headed into oncoming westbound traffic and pedestrians.

The homeless Jesus statues by Ontario artist Timothy Schmalz have been installed in several cities.

— With files from Nick Westoll

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hamilton
Hamilton Jesus statue
Hamilton news
Hamilton Police
Hamilton traffic
Jesus Statue
st patrick's church
St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News