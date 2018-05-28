RPS arrest 1 man, search for 2nd suspect after traffic stop reveals drugs and a rifle

A 23-year-old man from Regina is facing 14 drug and firearm charges and the Regina Police Service (RPS) is looking for a second suspect after members discovered drugs and a sawed-off rifle at a traffic stop earlier this week.

On May 26 at roughly 11:36 p.m., RPS patrol members saw a red Chevrolet Cobalt that was driving aggressively. The car came to a stop at an address in the 3400 block of Avonhurst Drive when police pulled up behind the car to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver of the car initially spoke to the police, provided a fake name and then ran away. Officers weren’t able to locate the suspect again that night, however, there were two more passengers in the car who were detained. One of them also provided a fake name.

RPS members searched the car and a backpack and found drugs believed to be meth, cocaine, hydromorphone and oxycodone. Officers also seized ammunition, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, and other items related to suspected drug trafficking.

A female passenger was released and a 23-year-old male passenger who was breaching his court-ordered curfew was subsequently arrested.

Christopher Olinto Rioux, 23, of Regina, faces 14 charges including possession of a scheduled substance, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of a loaded firearm.

Rioux made his first court appearance on these charges on May 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Police said they have the identity of the second male suspect and are continuing their efforts to look for him.