NDP Leader Andrea Horwath makes campaign stop in Guelph

With only 10 days before the election, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath made a stop in downtown Guelph on Monday afternoon in support of local candidate Aggie Mlynarz.

Despite the sweltering temperature inside the century-old Petrie Building, dozens of supporters packed into Brothers Brewing on Wyndham Street as Horwath poured a couple of beers and rallied the party faithful.

“We’re certainly going to work hard to get Aggie elected here,” Horwath said. “We think that every single NDP MPP that we can elect to the Legislature of Ontario will help us make that change for the better.”

Guelph has not had a New Democrat MPP since 1990, when Derek Fletcher took the Guelph-Wellington riding.

Mlynarz, along with Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, appear to be the favourites heading into the June 7 vote, but Mlynarz said she isn’t paying much attention to the numbers.

“At the end of the day the only poll that matters is the one on June 7,” she said. “The momentum is here.”

