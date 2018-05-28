Woodlawn Road closing in June for railway repairs

Drivers who use Woodlawn Road in Guelph will be forced to detour around construction for two days in June.

The city said the main artery in the city’s north end will be closed in both directions between Edinburgh and Dawson roads for asphalt repairs to the railway crossing.

The road work is expected to start on June 4 at 6 a.m. and reopen on June 6, weather permitting.

READ MORE: Guelph police dog ‘part of the family’ says officer

Traffic will be detoured onto Silvercreek Parkway, Speedvale Avenue and Edinburgh Road.

The city said every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours.

Guelph Transit route 17 and route 18 will also be detoured.