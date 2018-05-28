Man arrested due to incident with female jogger in Kingston

According to Kingston Police, a man was arrested on Friday evening after an incident with a female jogger.
Police say the 21-year-old local man jumped out of bushes and chased the woman at 9:30 p.m. on a lakeside path near Portsmouth Olympic Harbour.
According to Police, the male was shirtless, and was shouting at her and calling her names. When the woman ran from him, police say the man chased after her, grunting.
The woman then came across security guards parked in the area, who called police. The woman the left before police arrived.
When police did get there, they say the man who accosted the woman refused to stop for police, and that force was needed to arrest him.
According to Const. Cam Mack, Kingston Police media relations officer, because the woman did not stay, Kingston Police took to social media to look for her.
She was later identified.
