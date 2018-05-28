Investigation into London police officer dropped: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog has terminated its investigation into a London police officer.

Officials with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) were looking into an interaction that happened between the officer and a 32-year-old London man in March of this year.

It was in the evening hours of March 31 when EMS and officers responded to reports of a man slipping on the front steps of his home, police said.

According to police, the man was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place. They say he was jailed and taken to hospital the next day.

“Medical records do not indicate that the man suffered a serious injury. As such, this investigation has been terminated,” said Tony Loparco, director of the SIU.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.