SIU drops investigation into London police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog has terminated an investigation into a London police officer.

The investigation came about following an interaction between a 47-year-old man and an officer on Feb. 27.

Around 2:30 p.m. that day, the officer had the man, who was operating an e-bike at the time, pull over in the area of King Street and Burwell Street, police said.

There was an interaction between the man and the officer, and the man was arrested.

Despite two visits to the hospital, no serious injuries were diagnosed, stated a release from the Special Investigations Unit.

“The medical evidence indicates the man did not sustain a serious injury. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” said Tony Loparco, director of the SIU in the release.

The SIU was notified of the incident by the man on March 8.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.